Storms delay flights at Palma airport
The severe thunderstorms which hit Majorca last night caused flights to be grounded from around 8pm yesterday evening.
There is still a backlog of delayed flights at Palma airport and passengers are advised to call their airline to check of flight status, before leaving home.
The Palma aiport website also has information regarding delays, see www.palma-airport.info.
Please be advised that you should still go to the airport to check in for you flight unless you are specifically told otherwise by the airline or your tour operator.
