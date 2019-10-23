Emergency services were called to nearly 40 incidents in Majorca. 23-10-2019 Martin Comas

Storms battered Majorca last night with thunder, lightning and torrential rain.

Aeroport de Palma 20:00 pic.twitter.com/caNQU2W18j ? Miquel Llabres (@MiquelLlabres1) October 22, 2019

Banyalbufar was swamped with 62 litres rain per square metre, Palma Port had 59 and 50 litres a square metre saturated Calvià, Andratx and Lluc.

Gale force winds brought down trees across the islands and severe flooding cut off several roads in Majorca and Ibiza.

Wind speeds registered by Aemet yesterday evening.

The Emergency Services were called to deal with at least 100 incidents in Majorca, 30 in Ibiza and at least 5 in Minorca with at least 3 people reported to be injured.

Night becomes day with sheet lightning over Palmanova.

The storm grounded planes in the Balearic Islands and one air traffic controller took to Twitter at around 8pm last night to inform passengers that "planes will not be taking off or landing in Palma because of the storm."

The delays affected all outgoing flights in Majorca and Ibiza and inbound planes were forced to divert to Minorca, Barcelona, Alicante and Valencia.

Lightning over Andratx.

In the last 24 hours some 1,700 lightning strikes have occurred in Majorca, most of them in the western part of the island. María José Guerrero of Aemet, explained that although lightning struck right across the island, the main areas included Calvià, Banyalbufar, Estellencs and Esporles - and the area around Lluc in the Serra de Tramuntana.

The storm left a trail of destruction in its wake and it"s not over yet.

Storm damage in Ibiza.

Aemet says the bad weather will continue until the end of the month, with heavy rain throughout the Balearic Islands.

