Hats & Horses opens tomorrow at the Son Pardo racetrack in Palma. 22-10-2019 JULIAN AGUIRRE

Ariadna Vilata, 40, who is originally from The Pyrennes and married to an Englishman is bringing a touch of Royal Ascot to Palma tomorrow, October 26. She told the Britiish press recently about her love of English culture, ( it doesn't get much more English than a day at the races) and how this love inspired her to launch Hats and Horses, surely an event that will continue to grow from strength to strength.

What to expect...

A day of relaxed racing luxury awaits punters who go to the Son Pardo racetrack this weekend. This will no doubt be a very unique equine experience and a wonderful chance to get a taste of the cross cultural links between the two thoroughbred -loving nations of Spain and the U.K. What is not to love about a Spanish Ascot?

Having already taken place in Minorca, Ariadna is hoping this year’s change of venue to Palma will bring a new ‘personality’ to the race! She explained how Minorca brought its own character to this event and now it’s the turn of Majorca. She has said that “the Majorca environment brings the idea of sea, summer and good weather into the event.”

Crowds of well dressed men and women giving out a collective cheer as a flurry of horses fly past them will be a sight to behold tomorrow- complete with top hats and tails, heels and high couture, champagne flutes and binoculars all craning their necks to get a glimpse of these magnificent animals as they race for the finish line. All taking place under a sunny Majorcan sky. What better way to spend your Saturday?

The jockeys will be riding in the Spanish tradition of trotting, which sees them sitting in a small carriage behind the horse, being pulled along at speed. A day filled with fun activities, horses, hats and plenty of culture for all the family!

Make sure you’re in the running for this very special day out! Discounts available for our readers. For more information: www.hatsandhorses.com.

The winner of our competition held this week is Heather Barnes. Congratulations Heather, enjoy your 2 free VIP passes.

