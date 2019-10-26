David Bustamante performs at Palma's Trui Theatre this evening. Archive photo. 15-03-2018 Ramón de la Rocha - EFE -

Today, October 26

FAIRS

Campos Fair. 09.00-14.00: Gastronomic market - sobrassada, botifarró, enasimada, wine and more. C. Convent. 12.00: Folk dance. From the town hall to Plaça Tres Molins. 20.00: Barbara Bibiloni (piano), Guillem Grimalt (tenor), Joan Lainez (tenor). Sant Francesc de Paula Convent.

Inca, Fira de l’Oci i l’Esport (Leisure and Sport Fair).

C. Bisbe Llompart - 10.00-19.00: Artisan products; 11.00-13.00 / 16.30-18.30: Children’s workshops and demonstrations in English.

C. Comerç - 11.00-19.00: R5 GT Turbo exhibition.

C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.

C. Jaume Armengol - 11.00-19.00: Children’s trike park.

C. Major - 10.00-19.00: Playground for all ages.

C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.

Mateu Cañellas Sports Centre - 09.00-13.00 / 17.30-21.30: Rollerblading.

Plaça Antoni Fluxà - 12.00: Children’s entertainment; 16.00-19.00: Children’s activities, sports groups.

Plaça Bestiar - 20.00-22.00: Bunyol doughnuts.

Plaça Espanya - 12.00: Official opening, firing of rockets; 12.00-19.00: Dance workshop, exhibitions and shows.

Plaça Llibertat - 17.00-20.00: Sports activities.

Plaça Mercat Cobert - 10.00-19.00: Sports demonstrations.

Plaça Santa Maria la Major - 17.00: Children’s entertainment; 19.30: Rotary Youth Orchestra of Majorca.

Plaça Toros - 18.00-24.00: Tardeo party with DJs.

Sant Domingo Cloister - 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-19.00: Children’s fair.

Sant Francesc Church - 18.30: Organ concert.

Porreres Fair. 10.00: Children’s activities. Plaça Vila. 17.00: DJs. Hereveta Park. 17.30: Horse show. Ses Forques. 20.00: Visit by dignitaries and inauguration of Porreres products show. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Folk dance (Consell and Porreres; and Asociacion Republica Oriental del Uruguay de Mallorca). Auditorium.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Alaro Festival of Classical Music - Francisco Montero (piano). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.

Genova. XXII Festival de Música Antiga de Palma at 20.00 with Chiavette Consort Maria Bayley (voice and organ), Cecilia Baesso (violin and baroque viola), Francesco Bergamini (violin and baroque viola), Marta Noelia Jiménez Vega (violin and baroque viola)

Musicians. At Església de la Transfiguració del Senyor (Genova). Free. Runs until Saturday November 16.

Inca. From 10.30: International Disc Fair / Leather Fest Rock Festival - tractors, classic cars, food trucks. From 17.00: Various bands. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque.

Palma. 21.00: David Bustamante - Spanish pop. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 41.50-54.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

CINEMA

Palma. 20.00: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival. Runs until October 29, locations in Palma plus Port Adriano (drive in). www.evolutionfilmfestival.com.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Millor. 20.00: Ibérica de Danza - dance spectacular. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. 15 euros.

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

Palma. 20.00: Mestizas del Mar - dance. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Olga Pericet - flamenco dance. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-25 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.00: Third Autumn concert with Mandfred Kullmann with his new project “A solas” at Sant Felip Neri church in Palma. Entrance donation 12 euros.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursdays special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.

SPORTS

21st Aerostatic Balloons European Championship. At the Balloon airport Mallorca Balloons in Manacor. Hours of competition are 7.30 to 10.00 and 17.00 to 18.45. A total of 85 teams, with 600 participants from 25 different countries are taking place. Runs until Sunday October 27. Competition taking place from October 23 to 26.

Tomorrow, October 27

FAIRS

Inca, Fira de l’Oci i l’Esport (Leisure and Sport Fair).

Avda. General Luque - 10.00-19.00: Motorbikes.

Avda. Jaume I - 09.00-19.00: Motocross, 4x4 vehicles.

C. Bisbe Llompart - 10.00-19.00: Artisan products.

C. Comerç - 10.00-19.00: R5 GT Turbo exhibition.

C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.

C. Jaume Armengol - 11.00-19.00: Children’s trike park.

C. Major - 10.00-19.00: Playground for all ages.

C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.

Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28 - 10.00-19.00: Science and technology fair.

Gran Via Colom - 10.00-19.00: Motor show.

Plaça Antoni Fluxà - 12.00: Children’s entertainment; 16.00-19.00: Children’s multi-adventure activities.

Plaça Espanya - 12.00-19.00: Dance workshop, exhibitions and shows.

Plaça Llibertat - 10.30-18.00: Sports activities.

Plaça Mercat Cobert - 10.00-14.00: Sports demonstrations.

Plaça Orient - 10.00-14.00: Chess.

Plaça Santa Maria la Major - 13.00: Ball de bot folk dance; 18.00: Children’s entertainment.

Sant Domingo Cloister - 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-19.00: Children’s fair.

Petra, Art and Business Show.

Porreres Fair. 09.00: Hunting dogs. Municipal car park.

09.30: Porreres products. Avda. Bisbe Campins; Horses. C. Pare Francesc Molina; Indigenous animals, falconry, farm carriages. Plaça Molí Amengual. 10.00: Radio control vehicles. Church courtyard; Old cars and bikes. C. Duzai; Old tools. C. Agusti Font.10.00-13.00: Sheepdog trials. Off the Donants del Sang roundabout. 10.30: Local dignitaries, pipers, music jam session. Plaça Vila. 11.30: Folk dance. Plaça Vila. 17.00: Cucorba - children’s entertainment. Plaça Vila. 19.00: Concert - Porreres choir. S’Herencia, C. Almoina 48.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Trio Elysium - violin, viola, cello. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Inca. From 10.00: International Disc Fair / Leather Fest Rock Festival - tractors, classic cars, food trucks. Hattori Hanzo Surf Experience (12.00); Crush - power pop (17.30); Goodness - punk (18.30). General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque.

Palma. 20.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Ute Lemper Sings Marlene Dietrich. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 38.50-44 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Puerto Soller. 12.00: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival - Francisco Fullana (violin), Alexander Malter (piano); Bach, Kreisler, Paganini (violin solos), Grieg Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op. 45. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

Palma. 19Th International Organ Festival. At 20.00 at Palma’s Cathedral. Anne-Gaëlle Chanon. França (France) will perform. Programme “El jardin suspendido”. Free entrance.

PERFORMANCE

Manacor. 18.00: Tango Women Ballet. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros.

Palma. 17.00 / 20.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

SPORTS

Football match at home. At 12.00 between Atletico Balears and SADCF Internacional at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00.