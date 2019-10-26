Ute Lemper at the Jazz Voyeur Festival. 26-10-2019 Teresa Ayuga - Archive

Sunday, 27 October

FAIRS

Inca, Fira de l'Oci i l'Esport (Leisure and Sport Fair).

Avda. General Luque - 10.00-19.00: Motorbikes.

Avda. Jaume I - 09.00-19.00: Motocross, 4x4 vehicles.

C. Bisbe Llompart - 10.00-19.00: Artisan products.

C. Comerç - 10.00-19.00: R5 GT Turbo exhibition.

C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.

C. Jaume Armengol - 11.00-19.00: Children's trike park.

C. Major - 10.00-19.00: Playground for all ages.

C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.

Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28 - 10.00-19.00: Science and technology fair.

Gran Via Colom - 10.00-19.00: Motor show.

Plaça Antoni Fluxà - 12.00: Children's entertainment; 16.00-19.00: Children's multi-adventure activities.

Plaça Espanya - 12.00-19.00: Dance workshop, exhibitions and shows.

Plaça Llibertat - 10.30-18.00: Sports activities.

Plaça Mercat Cobert - 10.00-14.00: Sports demonstrations.

Plaça Orient - 10.00-14.00: Chess.

Plaça Santa Maria la Major - 13.00: Ball de bot folk dance; 18.00: Children's entertainment.

Sant Domingo Cloister - 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-19.00: Children's fair.

Petra, Art and Business Show. From 10.00: Stands and exhibitions in streets and squares; tourist train rides around the show; line dance at 17.00.

Porreres Fair.

09.00: Hunting dogs. Municipal car park.

09.30: Porreres products. Avda. Bisbe Campins; Horses. C. Pare Francesc Molina; Indigenous animals, falconry, farm carriages. Plaça Molí Amengual.

10.00: Radio control vehicles. Church courtyard; Old cars and bikes. C. Duzai; Old tools. C. Agusti Font.

10.00-13.00: Sheepdog trials. Off the Donants del Sang roundabout.

10.30: Local dignitaries, pipers, music jam session. Plaça Vila.

11.30: Folk dance. Plaça Vila.

17.00: Cucorba - children's entertainment. Plaça Vila.

19.00: Concert - Porreres choir. S'Herencia, C. Almoina 48.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Trio Elysium - violin, viola, cello. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Inca. From 10.00: International Disc Fair / Leather Fest Rock Festival - tractors, classic cars, food trucks. Hattori Hanzo Surf Experience (12.00); Crush - power pop (17.30); Goodness - punk (18.30). General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque.

Palma. 20.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Ute Lemper Sings Marlene Dietrich. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 38.50-44 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Puerto Soller. 12.00: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival - Francisco Fullana (violin), Alexander Malter (piano); Bach, Kreisler, Paganini (violin solos), Grieg Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op. 45. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Manacor. 18.00: Tango Women Ballet. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros.

Palma. 17.00 / 20.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com



Monday, 28 October

CINEMA

Palma. Evolution International Film Festival - 19.00: Skin; 20.00: Priestess; 21.30: Short films; 22.00: Sleeping in Plastic. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia 6. Six euros each session.

FAIRS

Inca, Science and Technology Fair. 08.30-14.00: Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: International Composers Encounter - Olivier Charlier (violin), Sonia Krasnova and Isabel Villanueva (violas), Christoph Henkel and Esteban Belinchon (cellos). Strauss and Tchaikovsky. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros.