The Christmas lights in Palma are always spectacular. 25-10-2019 MDB

Christmas preparations in Palma are well underway with the Christmas lights being put up in the city centre this week.

This year is slightly different as a not-for-profit citizens' group is to play a central role in the switching-on, which this year will be on Thursday, 28 November at 7pm.

Various citizens' groups applied online to be part of this special occasion and the public then voted.

This is all about promoting "values of solidarity and cooperation among the whole citizenship".