Emergencies
Missing couple believed to be Hungarian cousins
The Guardia Civil believe that the two people who were swept away by waves in Cala Esmeralda on Wednesday are cousins from Hungary.
Katalin Orosz and Mihaly Orosz were staying at the Oasis d'Or Hotel in Cala d'Or. They haven't been seen since Wednesday and had been due to return to Hungary on Friday. Family members say that they have been unable to make any contact with them. They fear the worst.
The two people could have been swept many miles away from Cala Esmeralda. With drones being deployed, the search continued on Sunday. If this latest effort proves unsuccessful, the search may be suspended on Monday.
