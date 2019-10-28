What's On
Events in Majorca on Monday and Tuesday
Monday, 28 October
CINEMA
Palma. Evolution International Film Festival - 19.00: Skin; 20.00: Priestess; 21.30: Short films; 22.00: Sleeping in Plastic. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia 6. Six euros each session.
FAIRS
Inca, Science and Technology Fair. 08.30-14.00: Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28.
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: International Composers Encounter - Olivier Charlier (violin), Sonia Krasnova and Isabel Villanueva (violas), Christoph Henkel and Esteban Belinchon (cellos). Strauss and Tchaikovsky. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros.
Tuesday, 29 October
CINEMA
Palma. Evolution International Film Festival - 17.00: The Bear Hunter (short animation), Once Upon A River. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia 6. Six euros. 19.30: Pullman, Majorcan director Toni Bestard and a look at "low-cost tourism". Palacio de Congresos.
FAIRS
Inca, All Saints Market. 09.00-19.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. Plaça Espanya and the municipal cemetery.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Jimmy Aldridge (banjo, vocals), Sid Goldsmith (guitar, vocals); leading British folk musicians. CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros.
Palma. 20.00: Oso Leone - Majorcan rock/R&B group. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com
