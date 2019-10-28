Leading Spanish viola player Isabel Villanueva at Palma's Teatre Principal. 28-10-2019 isabelvillanueva.com

Monday, 28 October

CINEMA

Palma. Evolution International Film Festival - 19.00: Skin; 20.00: Priestess; 21.30: Short films; 22.00: Sleeping in Plastic. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia 6. Six euros each session.

FAIRS

Inca, Science and Technology Fair. 08.30-14.00: Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: International Composers Encounter - Olivier Charlier (violin), Sonia Krasnova and Isabel Villanueva (violas), Christoph Henkel and Esteban Belinchon (cellos). Strauss and Tchaikovsky. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros.



Tuesday, 29 October

CINEMA

Palma. Evolution International Film Festival - 17.00: The Bear Hunter (short animation), Once Upon A River. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia 6. Six euros. 19.30: Pullman, Majorcan director Toni Bestard and a look at "low-cost tourism". Palacio de Congresos.

FAIRS

Inca, All Saints Market. 09.00-19.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. Plaça Espanya and the municipal cemetery.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Jimmy Aldridge (banjo, vocals), Sid Goldsmith (guitar, vocals); leading British folk musicians. CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Oso Leone - Majorcan rock/R&B group. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com