All Saints' Day see hundreds of people placing flowers for loved ones at Palma's municipal cemetery, Son Valenti. 28-10-2019 Archive

All Saints' Day or Tots Sants, is when thousands of people all over the world flock to their local cemeteries to remember relatives and friends who’ve died and place flowers on their graves.

Here in Palma, between 20,000 and 30,000 people are expected to travel to the municipal cemetery of Son Valentí between October 31 and November 2.

The Councillor for Citizen Participation & President of the Municipal Funeral Company, Alberto Jarabo, explained that at 10am on November 1 the Mayor José Hila and members of the town hall will tour the cemetery and lay flowers at Plaça del Record before continuing on to Plaça de la Llibertat where more flowers will be laid, then at 12 noon there will be a tribute by Memoria de Mallorca at the Wall of Memory.

The Funeral Manager, Jordi Vilà, has announced that vehicles will not be allowed to enter Palma cemetery site on Wednesday and Thursday, but will be allowed in on Saturday, November 2. Parking will be available in Son Moix, Palma Arena and Decathlon.

EMT has arranged a special shuttle bus service, which will leave from Plaça Sant Antoni every 20 minutes and stop at the main roundabout of the cemetery before continuing to the Can Valero estate, where there will also be parking.



Local Police will be on duty to control access to the cemetery and 2 patrols will monitor the enclosure as they did last year.

Throughout this week the cemeteries will be open until 8.30pm and there will be two musical performances at 1100 and 1300 with violinist, Alfredo Ardanaz, guitarist Jovan Milosevich, cellist, Miriam Félix and the Apel Veus Capella Group.

A free screening of the documentary, 'La ciutat dels morts' will take place inside the cemetery on October 31 at 8pm.