The long-awaited The Mallorca Files will premiere on BBC1 on Monday, November 25.

The new daytime crime drama centres on two police officers, Elen Ryhys, who plays an introverted British police officer and Julian Looman who plays her German counterpart.

The 10 part series will see the duo solving a different crime in each 45 minute episode, with locations to include the likes of Palma, Pollensa and Soller.

Julian Looman at Santa Catalina Market, Palma.

Filming started in Majorca in November 2018 on the outskirts of Inca and scriptwriter Dan Sefton tweeted ironically: "Day One, another shoot in a hideous location."

Sefton, is the writer behind hits such as The Good Karma Hospital, Trust Me, Delicious and Porters.

The Mallorca Files will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The first episode was screened at the Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival at Cineciutat on Friday.