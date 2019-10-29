What's On
Where to go and What to see
A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Marella Dream, Costa Diadema and Celebrity Constellation who arrive in port this morning.
MARKETS
Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
CINEMA
Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy 15.20/17.40/20.00/22.30 daily except Tues & Thurs
A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy 18.25
A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 18.45/20.30/22.15 (29/10) 18.45/20.30/22.15 (30/10)
The King CINECIUTAT R Biography 16.40/19.10 (29/10) 16.40 (30/10)
Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40
Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 21.50 (29/10) 16.30/19.15/21.50 (30/10)
Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 15.30
