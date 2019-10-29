Reverend David Waller has been the chaplain of the Anglican Church in Palma since 2012. 29-10-2019 Anglican Church Palma

The Anglican chaplain at St. Philip and St. James church in Palma, the Reverend David Waller, has been promoted and will be leaving his post in Majorca in January, he will hold his final service on January 5 before taking up his new post as the Archdeacon of Gibraltar, where he will be based, Malta and Italy.

This weekend, David, who was licensed as chaplain of Majorca by the Archdeacon David Sutch of Gibraltar on the Feast of John Bunyan, August 30, 2012, will be ordained as canon at a special ceremony in Malta and then in the New Year will leave the island bound for Gibraltar.

This coming weekend, the Archdeacon for the East (Russia and Germany) will be handed the task of finding a locum, David will not be involved because the process has to be impartial.

However, it is understood that David, who was away for a church meeting yesterday, will maintain his close links with Majorca although should he be here to attend church, he will have to go to Puerto Pollensa in accordance with church laws.

The Anglican Church Majorca is one chaplaincy with three congregations based in Palma, Puerto Pollensa and Cala D’Or and during his period in Majorca David has headed up a very lively and active church and congregation, he and his wife Julie, have also been regular columnists for the Daily Bulletin.

David came to Majorca after being the Parish Priest at Plymstock, Plymouth, United Kingdom where he had a very close relationship with the Royal Navy.

He has always prided himself of having had a very open church here in Palma and has embraced people from all nationalities and walks of life, not to mention having carried out a host of weddings and christenings. January 5 is going to be a grand affair in Palma.