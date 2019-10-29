Missing Persons
Missing Hungarian's body found off Felanitx
A body located by the Guardia Civil in the sea off Cala Serena in Felanitx this morning would appear to be that of one of two Hungarian cousins missing since last Wednesday.
A wallet identifying Mihaly Orosz was found on the body. Forensic checks will be made, but there seems little doubt that the body is that of Mihaly Orosz.
Two people were swept away by waves at Cala Esmeralda, south of Cala Serena, last Wednesday. Katalin Orosz and her cousin Mihaly Orosz had been staying in Cala d'Or.
