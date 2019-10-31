Sebastià Bonet was taken to a clinic in Palma. 30-10-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Shares:

Sebastià Bonet, the chief of police in Valldemossa, was scheduled to have an operation on Thursday. He suffered fractures to a tibia and fibula after being knocked down by a driver on Wednesday.

At around half eleven on Wednesday morning, he was talking to a technician responsible for road markings. He was standing in a blue zone for paid car parking, so was on the road. He saw a car approaching and coming straight for him. He raised his hand to give the driver signals, but this was too late. The officer was knocked to the ground, the car having caused fractures to his leg.

The driver, who is in his sixties, tested positive and is likely to lose his licence because of what happened.

Before his operation, Bonet observed that his injury had come at a bad time. There are other officers off sick at present. "But that's how it goes."