Business
Fosun acquires Thomas Cook brand name
Fosun Tourism, a division of the Chinese conglomerate, is to acquire the Thomas Cook brand name. Included in the deal, which is worth eleven million pounds, are the Casa Cook and Cook's Club hotel brands, both of which are used in Majorca.
Fosun chairman Qian Jiannong, says that his company had "always believed" in Thomas Cook's brand value. Fosun had at one point looked as if it might be the saviour of the whole Thomas Cook business, having pledged half of a 900 million pound rescue deal. This eventually fell through because banks were demanding a further 200 million pounds.
The Fosun interest in the Thomas Cook brands had previously been flagged up and was reported on in The Bulletin on 4 October.
