Weather
High winds hit Majorca
High winds and rough seas in Majorca on Sunday have caused some damage. In Puerto Andratx, for example, fire crews were in demand from the early hours in dealing with fallen trees. Some boats were cast adrift.
The winds were fierce at times overnight. Information from Aemet weather stations recorded gusts of 110 kilometres per hour at the Alfabia station in the Tramuntana Mountains around 3am. At the airport, winds were gusting up to 80 kph. There have also been some downpours of rain in some areas. On Saturday, the met agency had issued yellow alerts for high winds and adverse coastal conditions.
Also overnight, temperatures were unusually high for the time of year. Most of Majorca experienced a "tropical" night, with temperatures remaining above 20C. Around 5am, highs were up to 22 and 23C.
