Emergency services at the scene in Palma. 03-11-2019 Julio Bastida

A 37-year-old woman, believed to be Brazilian, was killed on Sunday morning when part of a palm tree fell on her in the area near Palma Cathedral.

The incident occurred just before midday. The high winds had dislodged the crown of the tree. The woman was with her daughter; the girl has been seriously injured as well.