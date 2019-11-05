Weather
Today's Weather and live webcams
Mainly sunny with some cloud and scattered showers.
The westerly winds are still quite strong with gusts of up to 70kph.
Humidity is down slightly at 65%.
Watch the weather live on our webcams across the island.
