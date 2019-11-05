Thomas Cook employees are still tied to work contracts and will protest until their situation is sorted out. 30-10-2019 P. PELLICER

Thomas Cook employees in Majorca are staging weekly protests outside the Palma head office to express their discontent at "an abormal situation that is dragging on excessively and unnecessarily".

The protests are taking place at 10am each Wednesday. They will continue until the employees' situation is sorted out. Despite the collapse of Thomas Cook and the filing for bankruptcy by the main Thomas Cook company in Majorca, they are still tied to employment contracts. They were finally paid for September up to a maximum level determined by legislation as it applies in such cases.