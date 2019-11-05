Arrests
Arrests for alleged attempted murder in Palma
Two men in their 20’s have been arrested in Palma for alleged attempted murder.
The incident happened at around 1pm yesterday when the defendants reportedly saw a man riding on a scooter and tried to run him over, but he managed to get away by riding across Plaça de Miquel Dolç.
The defendants then allegedly drove around the plaça at high speed and tried to run him over a second time, but he got away again and they crashed into a bollard.
When National Police officers arrived at the scene they spoke to the victim and detained the two defendants who were treated for minor injuries at Son Espases Hospital.
