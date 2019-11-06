The Guardia Civil are investigating. 04-11-2019 Michel's

Shares:

A man from Calvià has filed a complaint with the police, claiming he was brutally beaten by two men who pretended to be Guardia Civil officers.

The victim says he met girl on a well-known social network a few days ago and they made plans to meet in Santa Ponsa, but when he arrived she wasn’t there, but that two very aggressive men came towards him, pulled him away and identified themselves as Guardia Civil officers.

They then reportedly showed him their guns, threatened to kill him, kicked and punched him until he fell on the ground and ordered him not to tell anyone about the beating.

After they left he went to the medical centre for treatment then went to the police station and told officers what had happened to him.

It’s not known whether the men who allegedly beat the victim were connected to the girl he met online or if this was a case of mistaken identity.