Dijous Bo de Inca 2018. 15-11-2018

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Inca next Thursday, November 14 for the opening of the Dijous Bo Fair.

It dates back to the 19th century and is the biggest traditional fair on the island.

Hundreds of stalls take over more than 40 streets in the city offering tons of food, wine, cheese, olives, arts and crafts and just about anything else you can think of. There are also competitions, workshops and lots of live music.

Organisers have made a few changes this year

The celebration of Mercat Pagès will start at 1100 and carry on well into the night and there’s another huge party scheduled for Friday night.

Roadworks are underway in Plaza Mallorca so some traders have had to move to Avenida Alcúdia but the perimeter of the plaza will still be used for the Marina Mostra (Boat Show).

Trains run direct to Inca from Palma so leave the car at home, parking will be impossible.

Presentation

The Mayor of Inca, Virgilio Moreno and Alderman Antoni Peñahe were at Can Monroig casal yesterday for the presentation of the Dijous Bo programme.

"Dijous Bo gives us the opportunity to show ourselves to the thousands of visitors who pass through our municipality and enjoy everything that makes us proud,” said Mayor Moreno.





Councillor Antoni Peña mentioned that the Santa Maria la Major festivities are taking place this weekend, with the Vermouth Fest and the XX Trobada de Gegants.

For more information visit http://incaciutat.com/dijous-bo-2019/.