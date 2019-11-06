Snow is forecast for the end of the week. 19-03-2019 CATI CLADERA - CC - EFE - EFE

Shares:

An icy blast is on its way to Majorca; temperatures are forecast to start dropping today, then plummet even further tomorrow and we could see the first snow of the year, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

The island is still on yellow alert after torrential rain and winds gusting up to 110 kilometres battered Majorca during storm Amelie and there’s more cold and miserable weather to come.

Today’s breeze is expected to turn into gale force winds by tomorrow, with torrential rain and hail stones in some places.

Aemet says it will have more information later in the day, but that it’s looking like the first snowflakes will fall in the mountains tomorrow and there will be more snow in areas over 1,200 metres on Friday and Saturday.