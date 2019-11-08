Autumn Fair in Pollensa. 07-11-2019 magdalena serra¶

Today, November 8.

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Palma. Charity Bazaar from 10.00 to 18.00 in aid of Club Elsa at Velodromo Illes Baleras fka: Palma Arena (Calle Uruguay, s/n) in Palma. Clothes, shoes, toys, books, decoration, bric-a-brac and much more on sale. There will be food and drink. Runs until Sunday November 10.

Pollensa, Autumn and Artisan Fair. 18.00 opening at the Cloister Santo Domingo. At 18.00 Gastrofira with music, beer, food on wheels and DJ’s at the Plaza dels Seglars. At 18.30 parade by the Bugles Band at the fair grounds. At 19.00 exhibition openings at the different locations.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Women Don’t Wait series - Iona Fyfe (Scottish folk singer). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros.

Palma. 23.00 with Roxi & Co at Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.

Palma. 20.15: Xeremiers de Sa Calatrava (pipers), Jean-Pierre Van Hees (bagpipes), Hilke Bauweraerts (bagpipes and accordion). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Santanyi. 18.00: Irene i Terra Adormida - music and poetry, featuring the Palma Youth Musicians Choir. Santanyi Theatre, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Five euros.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 20.00: InTarsi - circus-dance-theatre. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 12 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

Tomorrow, November 9.

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Es Capdella, Autumn Fair. 19.00: Charity event for Alzheimer’s - pork supper with wine; various music acts. Plaça Sa Vinya. 20 euros. Tickets from local establishments.

Inca, Santa Maria la Major. 19.00: Inc’Fernet. Plaça Espanya. 20.15: Compline, Santa Maria la Major Church. 20.45: Lighting of the bonfire and dance of the demons, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 21.00: Lighting of bonfires across Inca. 23.00: CORREFOC, Inc’Fern - Dimonis Foc d’Inca, Dimonis del Comte Mal, Bruixes de Mallorca, Dragomonis d’Andratx, Dimonis de l’Inframón, Dimonis Llepacalius, Dimonis Esclatabutzes, Batucada Embruixats. From Plaça Quartera to Plaça Espanya.

Muro, Autumn Fair. 16.00: Gathering of beasts of fire. Plaça Comte d’Empuries. 17.30: Procession by the beasts. From Plaça Comte d’Empuries to Plaça Constitució. 18.30: Line dance. Plaça Sant Marti. 19.00: Children’s correfoc; 19.30: Beasts’ CORREFOC. Plaça Comte d’Empuries.

Pollensa, Autumn and Artisan Fair. 10.00-19.00: Children’s activities. Plaça Major. 11.00: Floral decoration exhibition. Plaça Almoina. 11.00: Procession by giants and bigheads. 11.00-14.00 / 16.00-22.00: Artisan fair. Sant Domingo Cloister. 17.00: Skate club exhibition. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 17.30: Traditional bakery products. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 18.00-20.00: Cooking “direct”. C. Campos. 18.00-24.00: Gastrofira - food, beers, music. Plaça Seglars. 18.30: Sheepdog trials. Ca n’Escarrinxo. 19.00: Batucada. 19.00: Animals’ show and food tasting. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 19.30: Line dance. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 20.00: Folk dance - Aires des Pla de Marratxi. C. Campos. 20.15: Concert - Pollensa Band of Music. Monti-sion Church. 20.30: Food show, benefit for the Puig Maria hermitage. C. Bartomeu Aloy.

MUSIC

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Palma. 17.00: Folk music and dance - Es Gall de Sa Pastera, Es Revetlers and others; food trucks and bar. Ses Voltes Park. Free.

Palma. 21.00: The Other Side - Pink Floyd tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Sonrisa Médica - Nineteen clowns from the Sonrisa Médica charity that pioneered hospital clowning as a means of therapy for patients. Teatre Principal. C. Riera 2. www.teatreprincipal.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 “Aladdin, el musical” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros for children and 12 euros for adults. Tickets in advance at www.maxteatromusical.com.