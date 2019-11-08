Arta town hall has declared a state of climate emergency in the municipality. 07-11-2019 A. BASSA

Arta town hall has declared a state of climate emergency in the municipality. The most recent council meeting backed a motion for this declaration, which had been presented by the governing administration.

There are seventeen points contained in the declaration. These include encouraging children to walk to school or ride bikes and promoting the purchase and consumption of local products and ecological produce. Food services provided by the town hall, e.g. for the senior citizens' residence, the municipal theatre and sports facilities are on list to be supplied by the local economy.

In addition, the town hall is to develop a general plan for environmental sustainability. This will cover energy use and the planting of some 1,500 trees and 500 shrubs along the Revolts torrent in order to mitigate the effects of the October 2018 floods on the torrent's ecosystem.