The light show at Palma's Cathedral. 11-11-2019 P. PELLICER

This morning, the doors of Palma's Cathedral opened early - 7:30 - for those who once again wanted to witness a unique show, the 'Vuit de la Seu' or the 'Festa de la llum' (Festival of Light).

The light phenomenon where sunlight passes through the main rosette of the Cathedral to project a perfect eight on the wall begun to be seen minutes before eight-thirty and lasted about five minutes.

The day dawned somewhat cloudy, but the sun rose and the "eight" appeared inside the nave of Palma's Cathedral. This event takes place every year on November 11 and February 2.