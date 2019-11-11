Show
Festival of light at Palma's Cathedral
This morning, the doors of Palma's Cathedral opened early - 7:30 - for those who once again wanted to witness a unique show, the 'Vuit de la Seu' or the 'Festa de la llum' (Festival of Light).
The light phenomenon where sunlight passes through the main rosette of the Cathedral to project a perfect eight on the wall begun to be seen minutes before eight-thirty and lasted about five minutes.
The day dawned somewhat cloudy, but the sun rose and the "eight" appeared inside the nave of Palma's Cathedral. This event takes place every year on November 11 and February 2.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.