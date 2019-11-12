The accused in court during the trial held in Palma. 12-11-2019 A. Sepúlveda

Assisted by a Polish interpreter, 46-year-old Renata G. told a court in Palma today that she had not been offered the services of an interpreter following the fatal accident in June 2018 when she knocked down 15-year-old Paula Fornés in Sa Rapita. In addition, she maintained, Campos police had not informed her of her rights.

Paula Fornés was one of a group of six teenagers who were walking home from Sant Joan fiesta celebrations. They were on the bike lane. Renata G. lost control of the Skoda that belonged to her husband and ran into the group, killing Paula Fornés. She left the scene but was followed by two witnesses who had seen what had happened. They took the car keys from her when she stopped to try and adjust a wing mirror.

Campos police tested her for alcohol, and she was found to be four times over the limit.

Renata G. also informed the court that she settled in Sa Rapita seven years ago. Her father was killed in a road accident in Majorca, and her mother died shortly afterwards. She suggested that these losses had caused her to become dependent on alcohol.

The prosecution service is seeking the maximum four-year sentence for a drunk driver causing a fatality plus one year for false documentation; Renata G.'s Polish driving licence was false.