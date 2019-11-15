The Local Police of Escorca and the Guardia Civil arrived quickly to assess the damage: http://bit.ly/2QpqsVP 14-11-2019 Youtube: Ultima Hora

The torrential rain in Majorca over the last few days has caused two rockfalls in sa Calobra, Majorca.

One huge rock fell into the car park in the port where the tourist buses usually drop off and pick up passengers and a second massive rock smashed through the roof of a house, but there were no injuries.

Local police, technicians and the Guardia Civil are at the scene to assess the damage and determine whether the rock has caused any structural damage to the house.