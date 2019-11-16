The price increase will only affect passengers without a citizen's card. 16-11-2019 R.L.

Shares:

The price of a single ticket on Palma EMT buses will rise in the new year from 1.50 euros to two euros. The town hall says that this won't affect residents with a citizens' card, the price of which will remain unaltered.

The EMT budget for 2020 forecasts a profit of 511,542 euros from revenue of over 60.6 million euros. This includes municipal and Spanish government subventions of 23.3 million.