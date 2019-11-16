Overcast and chilly in Palma. 16-11-2019 MDB

Mainly cloudy with sunny intervals. There is a chance of snow at 1100 metres.

Highs of 15º and lows of 3º with north/northwesterly winds.

Humidity is at 70%.

View the weather live across the island with our webcams.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Capdepera............................ 13.2 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................ 13.1 degrees Centigrade

Andratx................................. 13.1 degrees Centigrade

La Mola, Mahon....................... 12.9 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana........... 12.8 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 0.0 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........... 2.0 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion..................... 3.2 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana.............. 3.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university........................ 3.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 41 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 27 (km/h)

Binissalem...................................................... 27 (km/h)

Banyalbufar.................................................... 26 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport................................................... 25 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 55 (km/h)

Banyalbufar................................................... 46 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport.................................................. 42 (km/h)

Capdepera..................................................... 40 (km/h)

Pollensa......................................................... 40 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Banyalbufar.......................................................... 8.0

Palma, university................................................... 7.6

Escorca, Son Torrella ............................................ 6.4

Pollensa................................................................ 3.0

Palma, airport........................................................ 2.2