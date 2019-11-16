Weather
Today's weather
Mainly cloudy with sunny intervals. There is a chance of snow at 1100 metres.
Highs of 15º and lows of 3º with north/northwesterly winds.
Humidity is at 70%.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Capdepera............................ 13.2 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................ 13.1 degrees Centigrade
Andratx................................. 13.1 degrees Centigrade
La Mola, Mahon....................... 12.9 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana........... 12.8 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 0.0 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........... 2.0 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion..................... 3.2 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana.............. 3.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university........................ 3.8 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 41 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 27 (km/h)
Binissalem...................................................... 27 (km/h)
Banyalbufar.................................................... 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport................................................... 25 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 55 (km/h)
Banyalbufar................................................... 46 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport.................................................. 42 (km/h)
Capdepera..................................................... 40 (km/h)
Pollensa......................................................... 40 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Banyalbufar.......................................................... 8.0
Palma, university................................................... 7.6
Escorca, Son Torrella ............................................ 6.4
Pollensa................................................................ 3.0
Palma, airport........................................................ 2.2
