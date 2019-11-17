Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
A better day today than Saturday, which was generally dull and wet. A good deal of sun, with rain possible by the evening.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 17 November
17C Alcudia
17C Andratx
16C Calvia
14C Deya
17C Palma
18C Pollensa
16C Sant Llorenç
16C Santanyi
Monday, 18 November
16C Alcudia
16C Andratx
16C Calvia
13C Deya
16C Palma
16C Pollensa
15C Sant Llorenç
16C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
14.5C Es Capdella
14C Andratx
13.8C Banyalbufar
Daytime low
3.3C Alfabia / Lluc
