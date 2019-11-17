Snow on the peaks in Majorca. 17-11-2019 M. A. Campins

A better day today than Saturday, which was generally dull and wet. A good deal of sun, with rain possible by the evening.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 17 November

17C Alcudia

17C Andratx

16C Calvia

14C Deya

17C Palma

18C Pollensa

16C Sant Llorenç

16C Santanyi

Monday, 18 November

16C Alcudia

16C Andratx

16C Calvia

13C Deya

16C Palma

16C Pollensa

15C Sant Llorenç

16C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

14.5C Es Capdella

14C Andratx

13.8C Banyalbufar

Daytime low

3.3C Alfabia / Lluc