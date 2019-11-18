Courts
Briton fined for assaulting police officers
An English man has been fined 720 euros and ordered to pay 170€ compensation for assaulting two local police officers.
The incident happened in February this year after reports of a heated argument between a couple on a beach in Palmanova, Majorca.
When the officers arrived the defendant was seen with a dangerous dog that was not muzzled and not on a lead. When at the officers asked him to tie up the animal and show proof of identify he became aggressive and pushed one of them to the ground causing injury.
