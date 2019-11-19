Transport
Shoppers parking illegally in Palma
More than 200 cars are double parking in Carrer de Ramón y Cajal every day.
Local residents are furious and have accused Palma Local Police of turning a blind eye when a number of drivers double park in the street while they go shopping.
Road safety expert, Antoni Cànovas has said that drivers can be fined for double parking in the street, even if the driver stays in the car.
