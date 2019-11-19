Events
Manacor opens the door for women to dance as Dimoni Gros
Women are to be given the chance to dance the role of Dimoni Gros at the festival of Sant Antoni in Manacor.
A new course is now available and 12 of the 24 places are reserved for women to learn the steps of the dance. Three of the men and three of the women will be chosen as stand-ins and be available to step in immediately if needed.
To qualify for the course, students must be from Manacor and over 25 years old.
