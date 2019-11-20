The municipality of Manacor has a serious problem with the accumulation of bulky items of rubbish being left in the streets. 19-11-2019 Ultima Hora

A Manacor resident has been fined 750 euros for leaving furniture in the street.

The City Council launched a massive campaign last year to stop people leaving bulky items and rubbish all over the city.

Environmental Officers are monitoring the situation and will inform the Council if fridges, sofas, armchairs or other large pieces of furniture are left in the street.

A door to door collection service which was launched in the Sa Torre neighbourhood of Porto Cristo in October has been so successful that another one is being introduced in the centre of the city and plans are already underway to start collection in Manacor in April next year.