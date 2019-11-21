The injured man was transferred to Inca Hospital. 19-11-2019 R.F.

A 53-year-old man is in serious condition in Inca Hospital after being hit by a car.

The victim sustained fractures in his arms and legs and a serious head injury when he was run over by a car just after 6pm yesterday in Alcúdia.

The Urgent Health Car Service, SAMU 061 treated the man at the scene before transferring him to hospital.