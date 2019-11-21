Cloudy with sunny intervals. 21-11-2019 MDB

The weather is unchanged today, cloudy with sunny spells and a risk of showers across much of the island.

Highs of 16º and lows of 6º.

Humidity is at 70% with westerly/southwesterly breezes.

View the weather across the island on webcams.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Ibiza......................................... 19.3 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera............................. 18.6 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’Albufera...................... 17.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port............................... 17.6 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 17.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sant Joan de Labritja................. 3.7 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 4.8 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 5.1 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university........................ 5.8 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza........................................... 6.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Ibiza, airport.................................................... 32 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 31 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 31 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 25 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 50 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 45 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 42 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 41 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 40 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Sineu.......................................................................... 4.6

Escorca, Son Torrella................................................. 4.4

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc.................................................. 4.2

La Mola, Mahon.......................................................... 3.8

Porreres...................................................................... 3.5