Weather
Today's weather
The weather is unchanged today, cloudy with sunny spells and a risk of showers across much of the island.
Highs of 16º and lows of 6º.
Humidity is at 70% with westerly/southwesterly breezes.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Ibiza......................................... 19.3 degrees Centigrade
Son Servera............................. 18.6 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’Albufera...................... 17.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port............................... 17.6 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 17.6 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Sant Joan de Labritja................. 3.7 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 4.8 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 5.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university........................ 5.8 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza........................................... 6.2 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Ibiza, airport.................................................... 32 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 31 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 31 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 25 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 50 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 45 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 42 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 41 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 40 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Sineu.......................................................................... 4.6
Escorca, Son Torrella................................................. 4.4
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc.................................................. 4.2
La Mola, Mahon.......................................................... 3.8
Porreres...................................................................... 3.5
