The conversion works should be completed before summer 2020.

The old Port Authority headquarters in Moll Vell, which dates back to 1940, is being converted into an Interpretation Centre.

It will have a newspaper library, a meeting room and an exhibition hall where the history of the ports and the Balearic lighthouses will be on show.

There will also be a bar, restaurant and cafe between the 2nd and 3rd floors with two terraces overlooking Palma Cathedral and the bay.

The remodelling of the historic building is expected to cost around 5.5 million euros.