Tourism
Former Port Authority headquarters to become interpretation centre
The old Port Authority headquarters in Moll Vell, which dates back to 1940, is being converted into an Interpretation Centre.
It will have a newspaper library, a meeting room and an exhibition hall where the history of the ports and the Balearic lighthouses will be on show.
There will also be a bar, restaurant and cafe between the 2nd and 3rd floors with two terraces overlooking Palma Cathedral and the bay.
The remodelling of the historic building is expected to cost around 5.5 million euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.