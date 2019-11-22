Events
Christmas craft market in Plaza Major
The Plaza Major Christmas Market has just opened but shoppers will have to wait a few days more for the stalls to open in La Rambla, Plaza España and other locations across the city.
There are fewer traders in Plaza Major this year but there are plenty gift ideas for all the family, including ceramics, Christmas decorations, jewellery and clothes.
