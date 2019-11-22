Transport
Freight costs could increase by 20%
The cost of shipping produce from the Peninsula to the Balearics will increase by more than 10% from January 1, 2020 according to Baleària and Armas-Trasmediterrànea.
In order to comply with the IMO 2020 regulations shipping companies will have to use more sustainable fuel from next year, to reduce sulfur oxide emissions.
But that change will add a substantial amount to current operating costs per ship, per route and freight rates are expected to increase by between 10% and 18%.
