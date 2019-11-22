The overall increase in the cost of freight could be as much as 18%. 22-11-2019 C.Viera

The cost of shipping produce from the Peninsula to the Balearics will increase by more than 10% from January 1, 2020 according to Baleària and Armas-Trasmediterrànea.

In order to comply with the IMO 2020 regulations shipping companies will have to use more sustainable fuel from next year, to reduce sulfur oxide emissions.

But that change will add a substantial amount to current operating costs per ship, per route and freight rates are expected to increase by between 10% and 18%.