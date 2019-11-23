A few sunny spells but the storm clouds are looming. 23-11-2019 MDB

A somewhat brighter start to the day than expected after last night's torrential rain and wind.

However, rain and storms are still forecast for much of the island.

Highs of 16º and lows of 10º.

Humidity is at 80% with southeasterly winds that will turn northwesterly and become stronger throughout the day. Gusts of up to 80kmph are expected.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Minorca, airport.........................18.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port............................... 17.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Salines Llevant......... 17.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport........................... 17.4 degrees Centigrade

La Mola, Mahon....................... 17.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 6.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 7.3 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 9.9 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 10.2 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa, port........................... 10.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 64 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 56 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 53 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 47 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 47 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 78 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 78 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 73 (km/h)

Pollensa........................................................... 71 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 71 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Minorca, airport......................................................... 20.7

Escorca, Lluc.............................................................18.6

Es Mercadal...............................................................18.4

La Mola, Mahon.........................................................14.6

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana...........................................13.6