Weather
Today's weather
A somewhat brighter start to the day than expected after last night's torrential rain and wind.
However, rain and storms are still forecast for much of the island.
Highs of 16º and lows of 10º.
Humidity is at 80% with southeasterly winds that will turn northwesterly and become stronger throughout the day. Gusts of up to 80kmph are expected.
View the weather across the island with our webcams.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Minorca, airport.........................18.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port............................... 17.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant......... 17.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport........................... 17.4 degrees Centigrade
La Mola, Mahon....................... 17.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 6.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 7.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 9.9 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 10.2 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa, port........................... 10.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 64 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 56 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 53 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 47 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 47 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 78 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 78 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 73 (km/h)
Pollensa........................................................... 71 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 71 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Minorca, airport......................................................... 20.7
Escorca, Lluc.............................................................18.6
Es Mercadal...............................................................18.4
La Mola, Mahon.........................................................14.6
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana...........................................13.6
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.