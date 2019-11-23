Guardia Civil arrested the underage driver on the Via Cintura. 19-11-2019 Ultima Hora

A minor has been arrested in Palma for driving without a licence, ITV or insurance.

Police say they pulled the car over in the middle of the night in the Es Rafal neighbourhood of Palma because its lights were out, then discovered that two minors were inside.

An investigation has been launched into the child’s circumstances after it was discovered that his parents are on the mainland.