Arrests
Underage driver arrested on Via Cintura
A minor has been arrested in Palma for driving without a licence, ITV or insurance.
Police say they pulled the car over in the middle of the night in the Es Rafal neighbourhood of Palma because its lights were out, then discovered that two minors were inside.
An investigation has been launched into the child’s circumstances after it was discovered that his parents are on the mainland.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.