Jellyfish invade Puerto Andratx again. 23-11-2019 Michel's

Hundreds of jellyfish have flooded the promenade Puerto Andratx again.

Walkers had to dodge them as they walked through the port and cyclists were forced to get off their bikes in case their wheels slid across the slimy creatures and caused an accident.

It’s the second time this month that strong winds and high seas have heaped jellyfish onto the promenade and pavements of Puerto Andratx.