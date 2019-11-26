The woman who found the victim with investigators at the scene of the incident. 26-11-2019 A. Sepúlveda

A 70-year-old woman was taken to Son Espases Hospital, Majorca today with second and third degree burns to twenty per cent of her body. According to the woman, she was set alight by a man while sleeping on a park bench at the Son Pereto children's playground in Palma.

Surgeons at Son Espases have decided to transfer her to the specialist burns unit at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona. This will be done as soon as possible once her condition has been stabilised.

The 112 emergencies service says that a female employee from the Emaya municipal services agency came across the woman and put out the fire on her clothes and body. She phoned 112 at just after 10am. The woman didn't complain or ask for anything.