Environment
A sewage treatment plant floods orchards in Soller
2019-11-26 15:11:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Farm owners in Sóller, Majorca are furious after tons of sewage from a local treatment plant flooded their orchards and say its 30 centimetres deep in some places.
The farmers claim that leakages from the treatment plant happen on a regular basis, especially when there’s heavy rain in the area, but insist this is the worst spillage they’ve experienced and that the smell is intolerable.
The Ministry of Environment says technicians who inspected the land are adamant that the spillage is just water and mud and that there is no sewage.
