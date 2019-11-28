The native pumpkin at Fira de la Carabassa, Muro, Majorca. 03-11-2019 Curro Viera

The pumpkin, or carabassa potato that’s grown in Muro is back in favour and will be included on the register of traditional foods of the island, or Varietats Locals de Balears for the first time.

The humble Muro pumpkin had all but disappeared from dinner tables in the last few years, but seeds of the vegetable were obtained from the Lluc botanical garden and grown by local farmers. For the first time in 11 years a special section was reserved for the native pumpkin at this year’s Fira de la Carabassa.

The Muro pumpkin is completely different to the huge ones that were brought to Majorca from overseas and can weigh up to 70 kilos.