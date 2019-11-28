Awards
Muro pumpkin gets official recognition
The pumpkin, or carabassa potato that’s grown in Muro is back in favour and will be included on the register of traditional foods of the island, or Varietats Locals de Balears for the first time.
The humble Muro pumpkin had all but disappeared from dinner tables in the last few years, but seeds of the vegetable were obtained from the Lluc botanical garden and grown by local farmers. For the first time in 11 years a special section was reserved for the native pumpkin at this year’s Fira de la Carabassa.
The Muro pumpkin is completely different to the huge ones that were brought to Majorca from overseas and can weigh up to 70 kilos.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.