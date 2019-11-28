Marta Calvo Burón disappared on November 7 in Manuel, Valencia. 28-11-2019 Agency

Guardia Civil Officers are searching in Majorca for a Colombian man who’s wanted in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Valencia.

Marta Calvo Burón sent her Mum a location text from the suspect’s house just before 06.00 on November 7th and has not been seen or heard from since.

Guardia Civil Officers say the suspect’s house in the Valencian town of Manuel had been thoroughly cleaned and they believe that he tried to get rid of his Volkswagen Passat Rancher which was found on a ship.

The suspect’s family reportedly live in Majorca and police now believe he may be on the island.