Police
Man sought in Majorca for disappearance of a woman in Valencia
Guardia Civil Officers are searching in Majorca for a Colombian man who’s wanted in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Valencia.
Marta Calvo Burón sent her Mum a location text from the suspect’s house just before 06.00 on November 7th and has not been seen or heard from since.
Guardia Civil Officers say the suspect’s house in the Valencian town of Manuel had been thoroughly cleaned and they believe that he tried to get rid of his Volkswagen Passat Rancher which was found on a ship.
The suspect’s family reportedly live in Majorca and police now believe he may be on the island.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.