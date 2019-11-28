Warm weather these days for the month of November. 28-11-2019 Eduardo Bosia

Shares:

After the misery of torrential rain and frigid temperatures over the last few weeks the sun’s come out in Majorca and temperatures are back in the 20’s.

Felanitx and Sa Pobla basked in temperatures of 20 and 21 degrees yesterday although that cold wind is refusing to drop for now.

According to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, it will be sunny and warm all weekend with highs of 19 or 20 degrees and a strong breeze, but enjoy it while it lasts because the rain will be back on Sunday night.