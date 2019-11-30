The strike would begin at midnight on December 23. Archive photo. 18-07-2016 GUILLEM MAS

Shares:

Binmen in Marratxí are taking strike action from December 23 to protest over pay and conditions.

The CCOO says workers haven’t had a pay rise since 2012 and they’re demanding that wages be increased by 7% immediately and by another 4% every year for the next three years.

Union representatives called for industrial action after negotiations with the FCC broke down and say they're confident that workers in other cities across Majorca will join the strike if no agreement is reached.