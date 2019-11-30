Council create a professional school for dry-stone wall building. 28-11-2019 ELENA BALLESTERO

A new school is being created in the Balearics to teach the art of dry-stone wall building which dates back to prehistoric times.

In November last year, the dry-stone walls in Spain and the rest of the world were added to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

They're built by highly skilled craftsmen who carefully select every stone according to size and shape with small spaces in-between to allows rainwater to run through the gaps.

There's around 20,000 kilometres of dry-stone walls in the Sierra Tramuntana area of Majorca alone and the Dry-Stone Route GR 221 is highly popular with hikers who are keen to take a closer look.

The new school will be launched next year and successful students will be awarded a professional qualification in dry-stone wall building.